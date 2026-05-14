UK health minister Wes Streeting resigns in another blow to PM Starmer

Pressure has mounted on Starmer in recent times to step down from his post.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 14, 2026 06:19 PM IST
Britain's Health Secretary Wes Streeting arrives in Downing Street for a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, Wednesday, May 13, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)Britain's Health Secretary Wes Streeting at Downing Street in London. (AP Photo)
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British health ⁠minister ​Wes Streeting ​resigned from ​government ⁠on Thursday, ‌blaming his decision on a loss of confidence ⁠in ‌Prime ​Minister ‌Keir Starmer’s ‌leadership.

In a letter posted on X, Streeting said he has “lost confidence” in Keir Starmer’s leadership and it would be “dishonourable and unprincipled” to remain a part of the government.

Demands for a new direction

“It is now clear that you will ​not lead ​the Labour ⁠Party into the next general election and ‌that Labour MPs and Labour Unions want the debate about what comes next to be ⁠a battle ⁠of ideas, not of personalities or ⁠petty factionalism,” Streeting said.

Also Read | UK political crisis explained: Why is Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership under threat?

In the resignation letter, the Labour leader added, “It needs to ‌be broad, ​and ​it ​needs the best possible field of ​candidates. I support ⁠that approach and I hope that you ‌will facilitate ⁠this.”

Mounting pressure on the prime minister

Streeting has become the first senior minister to quit Starmer’s cabinet which is now being viewed as a precursor to challenging the prime minister’s leadership. Starmer has been facing continued pressure from within the party to step down after Labour’s devastating results last week in local and regional elections.

Supporters of Streeting claim that he has support of 80 lawmakers which he needs to go to the Labour membership, but they are awaiting to check if the cabinet members would urge Starmer to resign, BBC reported.

Vision vs vacuum

Streeting is considered one of the Labour Party’s leader who who could try to unseat Starmer. Calling out his leadership inefficiency, Streeting wrote, “You have shown courage and statesmanship on the world stage — not least in keeping Britain out of the war in Iran. But where we need vision, we have a vacuum. Where we need direction, we have drift.”

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However, Starmer has reiterated that he will not step down and warned member of parliaments that any contest to his leadership would plunge the current UK government into “chaos” when it should focus more on issues like war in the Middle East and the cost of living crisis.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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