scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

British govt to discuss criminalising entering Afghanistan – The Telegraph

The development comes after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan earlier this month.

By: Reuters |
August 24, 2021 10:09:55 am
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a debate in parliament on the situation in Afghanistan in London, Britain August 18, 2021. (UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via REUTERS)

The British government will discuss proposals to blacklist Afghanistan, which would allow its authorities to jail people for up to 10 years if they were proven to have visited the outlawed territory, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

“We’re looking at every option available at this stage about how we proceed in the future. This is one of the options”, the newspaper quoted a source as saying. The proposals will be discussed later this week.

The development comes after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan earlier this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement