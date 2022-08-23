scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

British Airways to cut 10,000 flights from Heathrow

British Airways said that it would be offering customers affected by any of the changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.

airportBritish Airways would make further cancellations up to the end of October and tweak its winter schedule, the airline said. (File photo via Reuters)

British Airways would make further cancellations up to the end of October and tweak its winter schedule, the airline said on Monday, following Heathrow airport’s decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption.

Sky News earlier reported that the IAG-owned carrier’s total capacity for winter schedule until the end of March would be reduced by 8% and impact around 10,000 flights.

“We are making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months… We will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October,” a British Airways spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The carrier added that it would be offering customers affected by any of the changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech studentsPremium
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for IndiaPremium
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for India
immigration image

Airlines and airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel, with many failing to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage.

Earlier this month, British Airways had halted ticket sales for short-haul flights departing from London’s Heathrow before the middle of August.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:26:57 am
Next Story

Rajasthan adds 425 Covid cases, 4 deaths

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Premium
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
BJP's poser for PAGD

How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 
Delhi Confidential

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 

Premium
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Episode 1 Review

House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement