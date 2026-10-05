British Airways London-Chicago flight drops 28,000 ft, declares emergency: Report

British Airways London-Chicago flight BA 295 was diverted back to Heathrow International Airport, cancelling its planned journey to the United States after plunging 28,000 feet and declaring an emergency, data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

British Airways declared the emergency midair following a sudden and steep descent while flying over Ireland. The British Airways flight, operated by a Boeing 777-200ER and registered as G-VIIA, departed from Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 at 11:50 am on Monday (local time) with a scheduled flight time of 8 hours and 40 minutes and was heading to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

#BA295 from London to Chicago squawking 7700 and descended down to 9000 feet above Ireland.

https://t.co/KTkShOpJUh https://t.co/McVLR7XzEA — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 5, 2026

Nearly an hour after the takeoff, the plane had reached a cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when the BA 295 started facing “an unexpected operational issue,” UK’s news outlets reported. It added that the plane witnessed a steep descent when it was flying over Ireland and flight tracking data shows the aircraft plunging rapidly to around 9,000 feet.