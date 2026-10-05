British Airways London-Chicago flight drops 28,000 ft, declares emergency: Report

British Airways London-Chicago flight BA295 Emergency Landing: A British Airways flight from London to Chicago declared a midair emergency after reportedly dropping 28,000 feet, forcing the aircraft to return to Heathrow.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 08:07 PM IST
british airways flight BA 295 emergency landingBritish Airways flight from London to Chicago squawked 7700 and descended to 9,000 feet above Ireland. (Photo: Flightradar24 website)
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British Airways London-Chicago flight BA 295 was diverted back to Heathrow International Airport, cancelling its planned journey to the United States after plunging 28,000 feet and declaring an emergency, data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed.

British Airways declared the emergency midair following a sudden and steep descent while flying over Ireland. The British Airways flight, operated by a Boeing 777-200ER and registered as G-VIIA, departed from Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 at 11:50 am on Monday (local time) with a scheduled flight time of 8 hours and 40 minutes and was heading to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

Nearly an hour after the takeoff, the plane had reached a cruising altitude of 37,000 feet when the BA 295 started facing “an unexpected operational issue,” UK’s news outlets reported. It added that the plane witnessed a steep descent when it was flying over Ireland and flight tracking data shows the aircraft plunging rapidly to around 9,000 feet.

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