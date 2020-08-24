Britain’s Queen Elizabeth not returning to Buckingham Palace anytime soon: Here is why

In April, the Queen had made a rare broadcast to her nation to rally the public in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. (Buckingham Palace via AP)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not return to Buckingham Palace in London, her primary residence, “for the foreseeable future” amid the coronavirus threat, sources in the palace have said.

The 94-year-old monarch will instead discharge her duties from Windsor Castle in the English county of Berkshire.

“The Queen is to make Windsor Castle her main home for the foreseeable future and will not resume residence at Buckingham Palace any time soon as the seat of monarchy shifts from London to Berkshire,” Roya Nikkhah, royal correspondent for The Sunday Times, tweeted on Sunday.

The Queen usually returns to Buckingham Palace in October after a summer holiday in Balmoral, Scotland, according to Cosmopolitan. But this year, she will go back to Windsor, where she might stay till early next year, according to the current plan. If that happens, this will be the longest that the Queen will have stayed away from Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, were moved out of Buckingham Palace in March, in view of the Covid-19 threat.

“The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors, including politicians and dignitaries from around the world. The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm’s way,” a source had then been quoted by The Sun as saying.

In April, the Queen had made a rare broadcast to her nation to rally the public in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

In what was only her fifth special televised broadcast during her reign – the longest in British history – the Queen had said: “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.”

Among the British Royals, Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles, had contracted Covid-19 in late March. He later recovered from the virus.

