Britain’s only serving female Royal Navy Commando among 3 killed in helicopter crash

Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, widely known as Britain’s only serving female Royal Navy Commando, was among three Royal Navy personnel killed after a Merlin helicopter crashed during a training exercise in south-west England, news agency AFP reported.
The helicopter went down shortly before 4 am on Wednesday near Dartmoor, close to Okehampton in Devon. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
After working as a geologist, Fisher joined the Royal Navy in 2019 and completed a master’s degree in geology from Imperial College London. She also represented Great Britain at the European Age Group Triathlon Championships in 2021 while undergoing flying training. Fisher was due to receive her Pilot’s Wings in June 2026.
The other two personnel killed in the crash were Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, 42, and Petty Officer Owen Green, 24. All three were members of the Commando Helicopter Force based in Yeovil, Somerset.
Gayson joined the Royal Navy in September 2008 as a Warfare (Pilot) Officer and earned his wings in 2012. He later flew Sea King Mk4 helicopters during operations in Norway, Afghanistan and Jordan.
Defence Secretary John Healey described the three as “dedicated and highly valued members of their squadrons who embodied the best of our Armed Forces,” according to Yorkshire Live.
Fisher’s family described her as “an extraordinary woman, daughter, sister, and partner”.
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“She took every opportunity to push her limits, achieve more, and bring out the best in those around her. She has left an immeasurable hole in our lives, and in all the lives she has touched and inspired,” the family said, according to Yorkshire Live.
The Royal Navy has urged the public not to share footage from the crash site and asked anyone with relevant material to hand it over to investigators.
(This article was curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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