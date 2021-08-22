scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Britain to convene G7 meeting on Afghanistan

British PM Boris Johnson said it is “vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.”

By: AP | London |
Updated: August 22, 2021 8:56:20 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will convene a meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday for “urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan.”

In a statement posted on Twitter, Johnson said it is “vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.”

The UK holds this year’s presidency of the G-7 nations, which is also made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

