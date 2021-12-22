scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Britain reports record 106,122 new Covid-19 cases

There were 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, down from 172 the previous day, according to government data.

By: Reuters | London |
December 22, 2021 10:25:59 pm
omicron, covid-19, uk, london, covid vaccination, covid vaccine, World news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsPeople queue outside a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre at St Thomas' Hospital as the pandemic continues, in London, Britain. (Reuters)

Britain reported more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since widespread testing was introduced, with 106,122 on Wednesday compared with 90,629 on Tuesday.

