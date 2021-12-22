Britain reports record 106,122 new Covid-19 cases

0 Comment(s) *
Britain reported more than 100,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since widespread testing was introduced, with 106,122 on Wednesday compared with 90,629 on Tuesday.
There were 140 deaths within 28 days of a positive case, down from 172 the previous day, according to government data.
