Britain reports 6,238 new COVID-19 cases, highest since March

A woman leaves after receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at the ESSA academy in Bolton, England. (AP photo)

Britain reported 6,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number since late March and up from 5,274 on Thursday, government data showed. There were 11 deaths reported within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 18 on Thursday. More than three quarters of British adults – 39,949,694 people – have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while just over half have received both doses, according to the data.

