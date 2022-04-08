Britain imposes sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters

Britain has added two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin to its sanctions list, following similar moves by the US and the European Union.

The government said Friday it is imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Putin’s daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, as well as Yekaterina Vinokurova, daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Britain says it has sanctioned more than 1,200 Russian individuals and businesses since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, including 76 oligarchs and 16 banks.

It says Western nations have collectively frozen 275 billion pounds ($360 billion), amounting to 60% of Russian foreign currency reserves.