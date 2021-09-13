scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Britain’s top medics recommend 12 to 15-year-olds get Covid vaccine

The advice from the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) paves the way for the broad vaccination of children aged 12-15 in Britain, after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier in the month decided against making the recommendation.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: September 13, 2021 8:11:52 pm
Oxford vaccine, Astrazeneca vaccine.In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020 file photo, a volunteer receives a Covid-19 injection. (AP)

Britain’s top medical advisers on Monday recommended that 12 to 15-year-olds receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, citing the benefit on avoiding disruption to education after a vaccination panel said the decision was finely balanced.

The advice from the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) paves the way for the broad vaccination of children aged 12-15 in Britain, after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier in the month decided against making the recommendation.

