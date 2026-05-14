Macron-Brigitte airplane shove mystery gets new twist with actress Golshifteh Farahan text claims: Report

Last year, a clip surfaced showing Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, seemingly shoving him off in an airplane at Hanoi Airport in Vietnam. Now, a report by the Independent claimed that Brigitte Macron shoved Macron off following a text message from Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani.

The report quotes a book, ‘ Florian Tardif Un Couple (Presque) Parfait’ (An (Almost) Perfect Couple), saying that Brigitte was angry at Emmanuel Macron on seeing a text message from actress Golshifteh Farahani and thereby shoved him off. Reportedly, the messages were ‘quite far’ from what could be considered a friendly exchange between the two and included comments such as ‘I find you very pretty’ by Macron, the author of the book said in an interview.

Brigitte Macron has, however, denied claims she slapped her husband in the face. Sources close to the First Lady told French outlet Le Parisien, “Brigitte Macron categorically denied this account directly to the author on March 5, specifying that she never looks at her husband’s mobile phone.”

Author says Brigitte was worried about Macron leaving her

Tardif, a political reporter at Paris Match magazine, has claimed that Brigitte Macron, 73, was worried that her husband, Emmanuel Macron, 48, might leave her for actress Golshifteh Farahani after seeing their interaction. However, Farahani has denied rumours of any affair. When asked by journalists, she said their relationship was ‘platonic’.

A person close to the couple told Tardif that Brigitte Macron had seen a message “she was never meant to read”, which reportedly led to a disagreement that was “longer and harsher than usual”.

According to an extract published in Paris Match, what upset her was not the content of the message itself, but what it may have suggested, the possibility of something more, even if there was no clear proof, says the Independent.

A friend of Brigitte Macron reportedly told the author that ‘she felt she was being pushed aside’. However, a source close to Brigitte Macron strongly denied the claims during an interview with Tardif in March. According to Le Parisien, the source said she never looks at her husband’s phone.

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Author says the book just states facts

Tardif has defended the book by saying, “Everything in it is facts, facts and only facts.”

The author also interviewed Brigitte Macron, who said she was very tired after a difficult flight when asked about the incident, according to the Independent. Brigitte Macron said there had been strong turbulence and that she had not slept and did not want to leave the aircraft. She added that Emmanuel Macron tried to make her laugh and offered her some water, but she pushed him away.

Actress Golshifteh Farahani also dismissed the rumours in an interview with Le Point. She said some people lack love and create stories like this to fill that emptiness.

In 2025, an official from the Elysee Palace first played down the incident, saying Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron were simply relaxing and sharing a laugh before the trip began. Later, Macron said the couple had been arguing and joking with each other. He said he was surprised by how much attention the incident received. He added that people had turned it into a global drama and were inventing theories.