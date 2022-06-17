scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
14th BRICS summit to be held on June 23 in Beijing: China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Brazil and South Africa are expected to take part in the summit.

By: PTI | Beijing |
June 17, 2022 9:46:11 am
brics 2017BRICS leaders at the 2017 summit. (AP file)

The 14th summit of BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – will be held in Beijing on June 23 via video link, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

China is this year’s chair of the BRICS.

Also Read |Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand today

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the summit, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

The summit will be held via video link. The theme of the summit is “Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.

