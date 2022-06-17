14th BRICS summit to be held on June 23 in Beijing: China

The 14th summit of BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – will be held in Beijing on June 23 via video link, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

China is this year’s chair of the BRICS.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the summit, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

The summit will be held via video link. The theme of the summit is “Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Brazil and South Africa are expected to take part in the summit.