Brexit deal LIVE Updates: Will May rise after her previous defeat or will the Parliament push for softer exit?https://indianexpress.com/article/world/brexit-live-updates-theresa-may-european-union-ireland-5623193/
Brexit deal LIVE Updates: Will May rise after her previous defeat or will the Parliament push for softer exit?
Brexit deal LIVE Updates: If the motion does not pass by popular majority, it could become a catastrophe, exposing that May's deal is unpopular.
Britain’s exit from the European Union hung in the balance on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May’s newly won assurances on her divorce deal failed to win over the main Brexit faction in her Conservative Party hours before a vote in parliament. This second round of voting on the Brexit deal comes nearly after two months, after May’s historic defeat in January by 230 votes. The earlier round pivoted largely on the objections to the deal. Post the defeat, May had promised MPs that she would secure a unilateral exit mechanism, a time limit or an alternative arrangement.
While it is still unclear if the motion will pass the House today, as May still needs to persuade a majority of the authorities in the Conservative and Democratic Unionist party. If it does not pass by a popular majority, it could become a catastrophe, exposing that May’s deal is unpopular. Under the intense pressure from the MPs, it would then left for the parliament decide on the upcoming plan- mostly, for a softer Brexit. Though May cannot be challenged until December as Conservative Party rules, it could mean a major blockade for her position.
Live Blog
Brexit prepares for a crunch vote. What does it mean for Theresa May? Follow LIVE Updates here
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) say they cannot back deal citing lack in achieving 'sufficient progress'
The Democratic Unionist Party, which is the unionist political party in Northern Ireland confirmed that it would not back the PM's deal at this point claiming that 'sufficient progress' with the European Union was not achieved. The statement issued by DUP reads, "It is clear that the risks remain that the UK would be unable to lawfully exit the backstop were it to be activated." DUP also said in its statement that they would like to see a deal which works for every part of the United Kingdom and they would support the right deal which respects the referendum result and Northern Ireland's place as an integral part of the United Kingdom.
'Time has come to back the Brexit deal'
Speaking of a second referendum, she said there could be a consideration for that too. However, she cleared the extension fo Article 50 or No deal Brexit would only lie with the Parliament and said 'the time has come to back this deal'.
Choices would be bleak if no deal Brexit happens: Theresa May while opening the debate
Theresa May opened her debate where she stressed that if there was failure to vote for the deal, it could lead to there being no-deal Brexit. She said that the government needs to build a strong consensus in the parliament while discussing future trade relations with the European Union. May also added that it would risk weakening support of the Union Kingdom in a no-deal and extending Article 50 is not a solution to Britain's problems, rather it would pass control to the European Union.
British PM Theresa May fails to win over her party ahead of Brexit vote
In a last-ditch bid to plot an orderly path out of the Brexit maze days before the United Kingdom is due to leave, May rushed to Strasbourg on Monday to agree legally binding assurances with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Read More Here
Theresa May claims Brexit breakthrough ahead of crunch vote
Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May claimed to have secured the breakthrough required to get her Brexit withdrawal agreement through a crunch vote in Parliament on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of the country's divorce from the EU. However, with UK Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox confirming that the legal risk from the controversial Irish backstop "remains unchanged", her Conservative Party's hard-Brexiteers refused to back the so-called "improved" divorce arrangement, leaving Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) still precariously poised ahead of the March 29 Brexit deadline. (PTI)
Welcome to Indian Express LIVE Blog
Hello, Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog as we track the developments surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union, a.k.a Brexit.
May had arrived in Strasbourg for her last-ditch talks with senior European Union officials last night during which she declared that the guarantees she secured from them achieve the 'technically binding changes'. March 29 has been declared as the final deadline for the Britain's exit from the European Union.
British Prime Minister had declared that she has secured the breakthrough which was required to get her the Brexit withdrawal agreement through a crunch vote in Parliament today evening. However, British MPs are still unsure of the legal ramifications, which looms ahead of the March 29 deadline.
In Strasbourg, May emerged alongside European Commission President Jean Claude-Juncker to declare that the UK and EU have agreed “legally binding” changes to the controversial Irish backstop clause to ensure any such arrangement would not be permanent. “MPs were clear that legal changes were needed to the backstop. Today we have secured legal changes. Now is the time to come together to back this improved Brexit deal,” May said at a joint press conference with Juncker.
Meanwhile, in a sharp warning to the Britain MPs over the importance of the parliamentary vote today, Juncker had said, “In politics, sometimes you get a second chance. There will be no third chance… it is this deal or Brexit might not happen at all.”
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) say they cannot back deal citing lack in achieving 'sufficient progress'
The Democratic Unionist Party, which is the unionist political party in Northern Ireland confirmed that it would not back the PM's deal at this point claiming that 'sufficient progress' with the European Union was not achieved. The statement issued by DUP reads, "It is clear that the risks remain that the UK would be unable to lawfully exit the backstop were it to be activated." DUP also said in its statement that they would like to see a deal which works for every part of the United Kingdom and they would support the right deal which respects the referendum result and Northern Ireland's place as an integral part of the United Kingdom.
'Time has come to back the Brexit deal'
Speaking of a second referendum, she said there could be a consideration for that too. However, she cleared the extension fo Article 50 or No deal Brexit would only lie with the Parliament and said 'the time has come to back this deal'.
Choices would be bleak if no deal Brexit happens: Theresa May while opening the debate
Theresa May opened her debate where she stressed that if there was failure to vote for the deal, it could lead to there being no-deal Brexit. She said that the government needs to build a strong consensus in the parliament while discussing future trade relations with the European Union. May also added that it would risk weakening support of the Union Kingdom in a no-deal and extending Article 50 is not a solution to Britain's problems, rather it would pass control to the European Union.
British PM Theresa May fails to win over her party ahead of Brexit vote
In a last-ditch bid to plot an orderly path out of the Brexit maze days before the United Kingdom is due to leave, May rushed to Strasbourg on Monday to agree legally binding assurances with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Read More Here
Theresa May claims Brexit breakthrough ahead of crunch vote
Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May claimed to have secured the breakthrough required to get her Brexit withdrawal agreement through a crunch vote in Parliament on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of the country's divorce from the EU. However, with UK Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox confirming that the legal risk from the controversial Irish backstop "remains unchanged", her Conservative Party's hard-Brexiteers refused to back the so-called "improved" divorce arrangement, leaving Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) still precariously poised ahead of the March 29 Brexit deadline. (PTI)
Welcome to Indian Express LIVE Blog
Hello, Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE Blog as we track the developments surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union, a.k.a Brexit.