Brexit deal LIVE Updates: Will May rise after her previous defeat or will the Parliament push for softer exit?

Britain’s exit from the European Union hung in the balance on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May’s newly won assurances on her divorce deal failed to win over the main Brexit faction in her Conservative Party hours before a vote in parliament. This second round of voting on the Brexit deal comes nearly after two months, after May’s historic defeat in January by 230 votes. The earlier round pivoted largely on the objections to the deal. Post the defeat, May had promised MPs that she would secure a unilateral exit mechanism, a time limit or an alternative arrangement.

While it is still unclear if the motion will pass the House today, as May still needs to persuade a majority of the authorities in the Conservative and Democratic Unionist party. If it does not pass by a popular majority, it could become a catastrophe, exposing that May’s deal is unpopular. Under the intense pressure from the MPs, it would then left for the parliament decide on the upcoming plan- mostly, for a softer Brexit. Though May cannot be challenged until December as Conservative Party rules, it could mean a major blockade for her position.