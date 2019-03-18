Toggle Menu
‘Not too late to get ‘real change’ to Brexit deal,’ says former British minister Boris Johnsonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/brexit-deal-theresa-may-britain-uk-parliament-european-union-boris-johnson-5631480/

‘Not too late to get ‘real change’ to Brexit deal,’ says former British minister Boris Johnson

Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was a figurehead of a campaign for Britain to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum. He asked in his column in the Telegraph whether there was a way forward to break the impasse of Brexit in parliament.

'Not too late to get 'real change' to Brexit deal,' says former British minister Boris Johnson
British PM Theresa May is expected to hold the third vote on her Brexit deal this week after suffering heavy defeats. (Source: AP)

Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday it was not too late for the government to get “real change” to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal and cautioned against holding another parliamentary vote on the agreement this week.

Johnson, who was a figurehead of a campaign for Britain to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum and might influence other lawmakers on which way to vote over May’s deal, asked in his column in the Telegraph newspaper whether there was a way forward to break the impasse of Brexit in parliament.

“Perhaps,” he answered. “There is an EU summit this week. It is not too late to get real change to the backstop. It would be absurd to hold the vote before that has even been attempted.”

He also said May should outline her strategy for talks on the future relationship with the EU to “reassure … understandably doubtful MPs (members of parliament) by answering some basic questions”.

Advertising

May is expected to hold the third vote on her Brexit deal this week after suffering heavy defeats, and she is hoping to win over lawmakers, many of whom like Johnson fear the so-called Northern Irish backstop could trap Britain in the EU’s sphere.

The backstop is an insurance policy to stop any return of border controls between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland if a future trading deal fails to remove the need for them.

Don't Miss
Vivek Oberoi dons different looks for PM Narendra Modi biopic
Goa political scenario: Talks between BJP, allies continue to be in deadlock

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Christchurch mosque shootings: Suspect bought weapons online, says owner of New Zealand gun store
2 New Zealand mosque shootings: Families of Christchurch dead in agonizing wait for burials
3 New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern targets gun reform laws after weekend of mourning