Brexit deal officially becomes UK law, Queen gives Royal Assent

Britain’s exit deal with the European Union has officially become a law Thursday a few days ahead of the country’s departure from the bloc. On Wednesday, the legislation passed its final parliamentary stage, after over three years of bitter wrangling over how, when and even if Brexit should take place.

Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday also formally approved the landmark law. “Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said on Twitter.

Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct. Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan. pic.twitter.com/hzv2o2bMfr — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) January 23, 2020

Britain is due to leave the bloc at 2300 GMT on January 31. A consent vote in the EU Parliament will take place on Jan 29. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also likely to formally sign the Withdrawal Agreement in the coming days.

