Boris Johnson hails great new Brexit deal: Here are the events leading upto it

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday tweeted that Britain and the European Union (EU) agreed to a “great” new Brexit deal. However, he added that they still faced resistance from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as he sought support for the deal.

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime, and our environment,” Johnson tweeted.

The Brexit deal, which needs renegotiation of the Withdrawal Agreement in time for an October 31 deadline by both UK and the EU, still needs to be approved by the UK parliament.

What is the deal about?

The Brexit is a deal that comes two years after a referendum ruled marginally in favour of the United Kingdom exiting the European Union, thus the name.

In an article, the BBC explains that the deal is all about how much money Britain owes to the EU, and what happens to the UK citizens living elsewhere in the EU and EU citizens living in the UK.

The deal also proposes a method of avoiding the return of a physical Northern Ireland border.

This is a sticking point because the UK’s 310-mile land border with the EU runs between Northern Ireland and EU member the Republic of Ireland. Neither side wants to see a return to checkpoints or surveillance cameras at the border, in case it reignites trouble and disrupts free cross-border trade and flow people.

To buy more time, the two sides have agreed on a 21-month “transition” period until December 31, 2020, to smooth the way to post-Brexit relations.

Some Labour leaders say it will be a “national disaster” if the UK leaves without a deal, while some Conservative MPs are arguing for a “clean break”.

What if the deal fails?

Opponents of Brexit have been calling for another referendum. If the deal collapses, it would trigger a crisis. A Reuters report said three former British Prime Ministers — John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown — have said a second referendum is the way to resolve the crisis.

“I suspect it will get to Parliament, and Parliament will vote it down and once that happens it will be game on for a People’s Vote. Voting down a deal does not mean we crash out with no deal at all; it means we are highly likely to move to a People’s Vote with an option to stay in the EU. The no-deal scenario is not likely,” Reuters quoted Hugo Dixon, a British journalist, as saying.

What was the time frame set for the deal?

After the referendum, former Prime Minister Theresa May gave notice to the EU (invoking an EU provision covering withdrawal — Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty) on the UK’s decision on March 9, 2017.

Under Article 50, the two sides have two years to agree on the terms of the split.

Two weeks before the tabling of the deal, PM Johnson said, “We are going to make a very good offer we are going to be tabling it formally very soon. What we will be doing is giving our friends a proposal and we think it’s a good proposal and, clearly, if there is no way of getting it over the line from their point of view we’ll have to live with that but I think that they will see some merit in it and we’ll work on it.”

Boris asks Queen to suspend Parliament

In the last week of August, PM Johnson had also asked the Queen to prorogue — basically suspend — Parliament for an unusually long time, a move that a court in Edinburgh had ruled was illegal.

The contention of Johnson’s opponents is that while the PM told the Queen, and the British public at large, that the prorogation he sought was routine, his real motive was to “prevent lawmakers from interfering” with the way that he wants to go about Brexit, the process of Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU).

Blame game heats up

As PM Jonhson readied his final layout for the Brexit, politicians and diplomats were puzzling over a basic question: Is he more interested in reaching an agreement with the European Union, or averting blame for failure to get one?

Optimists hoped that the prime minister will produce an improved offer and an agreement can be clinched in the time-honoured tradition of eleventh-hour European negotiations. But Johnson’s critics in Parliament and in Brussels say that he has no intention of offering a deal the bloc can accept.

“The blame game is underway,” said Anand Menon, professor of European politics and foreign affairs at King’s College London. “We are now in a territory where the political game is who is responsible for whatever outcome we have, rather than focusing on the outcome itself.”

PM Theresa May’s resignation and Boris Johnson’s election

Amid the Brexit crisis, Theresa May on May 24 announced that she will step down on June 7. With tears in her eyes, May warned that she will not meekly follow orders from the UK Prime Minister if they try to take Britain out of the European Union with no deal.

Asked when she knew her time was over, May said she tried everything she could think of to get her Brexit deal through a vote in the House of Commons, including offering to resign earlier than planned. “Sadly, even that did not bring the votes for it,” she said after her speech.

On July 23, Boris Johnson was elected as UK Prime Minister, defeating his rival Jeremy Hunt by a significant margin after a race spanning seven weeks, during the course of which 1,60,000 members of the British Conservative Party picked the next PM.