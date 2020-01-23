Brexit clears final hurdle in the House of Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said that it aimed to do so anyway but that it did not want a formal requirement in the Brexit bill. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said that it aimed to do so anyway but that it did not want a formal requirement in the Brexit bill.

Brexit legislation once reduced Britain’s Parliament to recriminations and paralysis. But Wednesday a bill that paves the way for the country’s departure from the European Union next week completed its final parliamentary stage with a noticeable absence of the fuss and drama of recent years.

The measure is expected to be enacted into law as soon as Thursday, after the House of Commons on Wednesday followed the government’s request and rejected a series of amendments added by the unelected second chamber, the House of Lords.

That more or less completed the legislative process in Britain, although the European Parliament will vote on the withdrawal agreement next week before Brexit happens formally Jan 31. That vote is expected to pass with ease.

Among the five amendments rejected was one designed to protect the rights of refugee children to join their families in Britain after Brexit.

The amendment was proposed by Alfred Dubs, a member of the House of Lords who was a child refugee from the Nazis. It would have required the government to seek an agreement with the European Union to ensure unaccompanied children could continue to come to Britain to join a relative.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government said that it aimed to do so anyway but that it did not want a formal requirement in the Brexit bill.

The government’s move was condemned by Ruth Tanner, head of humanitarian campaigns for Oxfam, who said it was “a very sad start to the future of Britain outside the European Union, that members of Parliament have rejected the amendment to protect the rights of lone child refugees coming to the U.K. from Europe.”

After the votes in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the bill returned to the House of Lords, which followed convention and gave way to the elected chamber of Parliament.

The European Union has not yet agreed on a mandate for trade talks with Britain. One central demand will be for a “level playing field” designed to ensure Britain does not undercut its continental neighbors by adopting weaker environmental or labor standards, or by offering state subsidies to businesses.

But Johnson argues that the freedom to diverge from European rules is one of the benefits of Brexit. Otherwise, he said, Britain would effectively have rules made for it by the bloc.

