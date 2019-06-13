Boris Johnson leads first round of voting to replace Theresa May in UK

Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leads the first round of voting which took place on Thursday to elect a new Prime Minister for the country with the Brexit deal in mind.

The Brexit deal has been delayed twice under Prime Minister Theresa May, and now the deadline for the deal stands on October 31. Meanwhile, the failure to deliver the deal this time could mean that there might be a no-deal exit from the European Union.

Johnson, as quoted by news agency AFP, ahead of his official campaign launch, said, “After three years and two missed deadlines, we must leave the EU on October 31.”

The contestants who were eliminated from the race to sit on the Prime Ministerial seat include Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey.

Leadsom, Harper, and McVey failed to receive the required minimum of 17 votes.

Johnson got 114 votes, while Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt followed him with 43 votes. Michael Gove settled for the third place in the PM race with 37 votes, news agency Reuters reported.