Brett Kavanaugh sexual harassment accusations: All you need to know

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, the U.S., September 6, 2018. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump-backed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the apex court is under jeopardy after a woman alleged sexual abuse against him. The accusation comes weeks before Kavanaugh’s nomination and has resulted in a political slugfest in the country. Democrats are asking for an FBI inquiry before the matter goes to a US Senate Judiciary Committee while Republicans are backing Kavanaugh, raising questions over the timing of such accusations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the case.

What is the case about?

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor based in California, has accused Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, for attempting to rape her in a Maryland suburb outside Washington back in 1982 when they were teenagers. She alleges that a heavily drunk Kavanaugh had forcefully pinned her to bed and tried to remove her clothing.

The New Yorker magazine says Ford sent a letter about the allegation to Democrats. A Democratic aide and another person familiar with the letter confirmed Friday to The Associated Press that the allegation is sexual in nature.

Kavanaugh pleads ‘not guilty’

Kavanaugh, 53, has denied the allegations, calling them “completely false”. “This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes – to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said in a statement issued by the White House.

“Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday,” Kavanaugh added.

“I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity,” he said in the statement.

Ford, on the other hand, has demanded an FBI inquiry before she testifies her charges at a US Senate hearing scheduled for next Monday. She says that ever since she has spoken about the ‘truth’, she has been receiving death threats and hate online. Her lawyers wrote that Ford wants to cooperate with the committee. But in the days since she publicly accused Kavanaugh, the lawyers said, she has been the target of “vicious harassment and even death threats”. Her family has relocated, they said.

The lawyers further demanded an FBI investigation “should be the first step in addressing the allegations,” the lawyers wrote in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

How Trump reacted to the news?

President Donald Trump has upped his defence of Kavanaugh and expressed sympathy toward his nominee, who met with officials at the White House for a second straight day though not with the President. “I feel so badly for him that he’s going through this, to be honest with you,” Reuters quoted Trump as saying. “This is not a man that deserves this.”

“Hopefully the woman will come forward, state her case. He will state his case before representatives of the United States Senate. And then they will vote,” Trump added.

Trump has already rejected the idea of bringing in the FBI to reopen its background check of Kavanaugh. Should he order such a review, it would likely delay a confirmation vote until after the election. Republicans hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by October 1, the start of the next Supreme Court term.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump wrote: “The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected as President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching and studying, the Democrats Playbook.”

How the Republicans and Democrats reacted to the allegations?

Republican leader John Cornyn of Texas noted that Ford has admitted she doesn’t remember some details of the incident. He called the allegations a “drive-by attack” on the judge’s character. “There are gaps in her memory,” AP quoted Cornyn as saying. “She doesn’t know how she got there, when it was and so that would logically be something where she would get questions,” he said.

Mike Braun, a former Indiana state legislator running against Donnelly, also criticised the timing and praised Kavanaugh.

“I support Senator Grassley’s decision to have these 11th-hour allegations thoroughly reviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, and weighed against Judge Kavanaugh’s decades of public service, sterling record on the bench, outstanding personal reputation, and his unequivocal denial of the allegations,” the Indianapolis Star quoted Braun as saying.

However, the Republicans were careful not to sound insensitive in the case as they openly supported the upcoming Monday’s hearing against the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Monday is her opportunity,” AP quoted Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell as saying, a line that was echoed by other Republicans throughout the day.

Democrats came out in support of Ford, saying the matter needs more time for investigation. Senator Dick Durbin said he had “a lot of questions” for Kavanaugh.

They also backed Ford’s call for an FBI investigation and hinted they may not attend the hearing if she does not testify.

“We should honour Dr Blasey Ford’s wishes and delay this hearing,” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement to AP. “A proper investigation must be completed, witnesses interviewed, evidence reviewed and all sides spoken to. Only then should the chairman set a hearing date,” the Senator said.

The impact

The accusation has threatened to complicate Kavanaugh’s nomination, which must be approved first by the Senate Judiciary Committee and then by the full chamber, which is narrowly controlled by Republicans. Republicans hold a majority of 51:49 in the Senate. A panel vote is scheduled for Thursday, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections.

The November 6 congressional elections will determine whether Republicans retain majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives. Democrats are currently favoured to take the House while becoming increasingly confident of adding the two Senate seats that would give them control of that chamber.

