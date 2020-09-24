Breonna Taylor protests: 2 police officers shot amid Louisville protest; over 100 demonstrators arrested

Protesters march through the Wicker Park area of Chicago on Wednesday night, Sept. 23, 2020, demonstrating over the decision by a grand jury not to indict police officers for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Two police officers in Louisville, Kentucky were shot and wounded Wednesday as protestors stormed the streets following a controversial grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor custodial killing case, Reuters reported.

More than six months after Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman, was killed, the Grand Jury decided that none of the three white officers involved in the case would be charged for causing her death. However, the jury has indicted one of the officers on charges of endangering Taylor’s neighbours.

The ruling sparked protests across the United States, including in Louisville, where gunfire erupted after police began firing chemical irritants to disperse the crowd of demonstrators, Reuters reported. According to interim Louisville Metropolitan Police chief Robert Schroeder, two officers were shot and wounded, and a suspect has already been arrested.

The two wounded officers are in stable condition, Schroeder told reporters. One of the police officials had to undergo surgery, however, his injuries were not life-threatening, he added.

In March, Breonna was fatally shot by the three Louisville police officers after they forcefully entered her apartment to execute a search warrant in a drug trafficking investigation.

Breonna Taylor protests in the US: Top updates

Over 100 protesters arrested in Louisville and Seattle overnight

The police department in Louisville has said it has made more than 100 arrests overnight since the grand jury announced its decision, CNN reported. The police alleged that the demonstrators were unruly, vandalised public property, looted businesses and jumped on police vehicles.

Kentucky mayor Greg Fischer announced a 72-hour curfew Wednesday. National Guard units were also deployed to contain the demonstrations, the Washington Post reported.

Several arrests were made at similar demonstrations that broke out in Seattle on Wednesday. “In total, officers arrested 13 individuals for charges ranging from property destruction, resisting arrest and failure to disperse as well as assault on an officer,” the Seattle police department said in a statement, CNN reported.

‘Praying for the 2 officers shot in Louisville’, says Trump

Soon after the two police officials were shot at the protests in Louisville, Kentucky, US President Donald Trump tweeted his best wishes for their speedy recovery and vowed to work closely with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the Guardian reported.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to Governor Andy Beshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!” The US President’s tweet read.

‘Ruling does not answer call for equal justice,’ says Joe Biden

Responding to the Grand Jury’s ruling in the Breonna Taylor case, the Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate Joe Biden said that he did not believe the decision answered the call for equal justice, Reuters reported.

Also from Explained: How Breonna Taylor and Daniel Prude killings highlight police violence, racial bias in US

“Breonna Taylor was a beloved daughter, member of her community, and an essential worker who served as an EMT as Covid-19 began to spread. But she died, shot in her own home by the police. In the wake of her tragic death, we mourn with her mother, family, and community and ask ourselves whether justice could be equally applied in America,” he said. “I know for so many people today’s decision does not answer that call,” his statement read.

Portland police declare a riot as protests intensify

Portland police declared a riot late on Wednesday after demonstrators damaged a police building amidst ongoing protests following the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case, Reuters reported.

