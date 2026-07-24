Global oil prices hits $100 amid West Asia tensions. Here’s why

The immediate trigger for the latest surge was a series of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group on Saudi oil tankers in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. (File)

Global oil prices have hit $100 a barrel for the first time since May as renewed fighting in West Asia and fresh attacks on shipping routes have heightened fears of disruptions to global energy supplies. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, rose more than 6% on Thursday to 100.40 dollars per barrel, whereas WTI crude stood at 91.76 dollars per barrel as per data from oilprice.com, a global oil price monitor.

The prices surge after a brief period of easing in oil markets following a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Prices had reached levels seen before the latest phase of military action in late February. However, the breakdown of the ceasefire and renewed hostilities have once again rattled energy markets. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week said Iran’s leadership was “not ready to make a deal”, adding to concerns that the conflict could persist.