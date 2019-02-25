Breakaway Maoist group claims Friday’s blasts in Nepal

The Communist Party of Nepal-Maoists, led by Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplab’ who dissociated from Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ six years after the latter joined the democratic process, has claimed responsibility for a series of bomb blasts across the country, including the capital, Friday that left one person dead.

Hemant Prakash Oli, a central committee member of the party, told the BBC Nepali service on Sunday night that it was his party that caused the series of explosions on Friday. He said Simha Prasad Gurung, who was killed in the blast, was not their target. However, “such things happen in revolution,” he said of the man’s death.

Oli also hinted that this was the beginning of the group’s armed struggle for systemic change.

When asked if innocent people would continue to die, he said Prachanda, Baburam Bhattarai and current Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal should be asked why 17,000 people were killed during the decade-long conflict between 1996 and 2006. While Prachanda was the supreme commander and party chairman, Bhattarai was the head of the People’s Government and Badal a deputy commander, like Biplab, during the years of the insurgency.