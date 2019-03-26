Toggle Menu
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro approves commemorations of dictatorship

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, does not believe there was a military coup in 1964 and has repeatedly praised the 1964-1985 authoritarian regime.

As president, Bolsonaro has appointed several ex-generals in his government. (Reuters)

Brazil’s president has asked the defense ministry to organize commemorations of the country’s two-decade-long military dictatorship that began on March 31, 1964.

Government spokesman Otavio Rego Barros says far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has approved an agenda presented to him by the ministry and asked it “to make due commemorations” on March 31.

In 2016, when voting to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, a torture victim during the dictatorship, Bolsonaro dedicated his vote to a colonel that led a torture unit.

As president, Bolsonaro has appointed several ex-generals in his government.

Officials did not provide details on the commemorations in the brief announcement on Monday.

