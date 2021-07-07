Brazil’s lower house approves text of bill to allow breaking of vaccine patents

Updated: July 7, 2021 11:34:18 am
Brazil’s lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved the main text of a bill that will allow patents for the production of vaccines and medicines to be broken in cases of a public health emergency or national state of emergency.
The bill authorizes Congress to pass a law to break patents without the executive’s approval or support.
As the bill was changed – lawmakers approved a revised text – the proposal now goes back to the Senate for a second reading. Aecio Neves, the bill’s sponsor in the lower house, said there is cross-chamber support for the bill in its current form.
“There is an understanding that the changes … we introduced in the bill will also be incorporated in the Senate, which will maintain the text that we have negotiated here,” Neves said.
The government opposes the bill.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-