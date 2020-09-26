scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Brazil’s Bolsonaro recovering well after bladder stone surgery

Bolsonaro's health has been a matter of public concern after he was stabbed in 2018 while on the campaign trail and subsequently underwent four related surgeries.

By: Reuters | Brasilia/sao Paulo | September 26, 2020 10:44:03 am
Jair bolsonaro heath, Brazil's Bolsonaro recovering well, Bolsonaro bladder stone surgery, Brazil news, Indian express world newsBrazil's President Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, attends the launching ceremony of a rights guarantee program for rural women, at the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP/File)

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has a “great” clinical outlook after scheduled surgery on Friday morning to remove a bladder stone, according to a statement issued by his press office and signed by a three-doctor medical team.

In the statement issued early on Friday evening, doctors said that there was no fever or bleeding. The president was eating and walking in his room, it said.

Bolsonaro has been aware at least since August that he would undergo a surgery to remove a bladder stone. His doctors have said the bladder surgery is completely unrelated to the stabbing and that it is a simple procedure.

Bolsonaro is set to leave the hospital on Saturday or Sunday at the latest, according to his medical team.

