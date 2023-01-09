scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized in the U.S. with abdominal pain – report

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years with gut blockages after being stabbed while campaigning for the presidency in 2018.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)
Listen to this article
Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalized in the U.S. with abdominal pain – report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, Florida, with “abdominal pain,” newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the capital city of Brasilia.

Bolsonaro has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years with gut blockages after being stabbed while campaigning for the presidency in 2018. He traveled to the United States two days before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the office of president.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 23:35 IST
Next Story

Kerala Sports Minister’s remarks on India-Sri Lanka ODI ticket rates sparks row

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close