scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 17, 2020
COVID19

Brazil’s Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, says he hopes U.S. president is reelected

Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model.

By: Reuters | Sao Paulo (brazil) | Published: July 17, 2020 2:22:26 pm
Brazil's Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, says he hopes U.S. president is reelected Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model.

Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November, although he said the commercial relationship between the two countries is promising even if a Democrat wins.

Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model and drawing parallels between their conservative agendas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 17: Latest News

Advertisement