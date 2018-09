Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed during event

Numerous videos on social media show conservative Jair Bolsonaro being stabbed in the stomach Thursday. (File photo) Numerous videos on social media show conservative Jair Bolsonaro being stabbed in the stomach Thursday. (File photo)

A leading presidential candidate in Brazil was stabbed during a campaign event. Numerous videos on social media show conservative Jair Bolsonaro being stabbed in the stomach Thursday.

Bolsonaro’s son Flavio Bolsonaro has posted on Twitter that his father is doing fine. Flavio says: says the wound “was superficial and he is OK.”

Jair Bolsonaro sofreu um atentado agora em Juiz de Fora, uma estocada com faca na região do abdômen. Graças a Deus, foi apenas superficial e ele pesa bem. Peço que intensifiquem as orações por nós! — Flavio Bolsonaro 177 Senador_RJ (@FlavioBolsonaro) September 6, 2018

The incident happened in Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) north of Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro is second in the polls to ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been barred from running but continues to appeal.

