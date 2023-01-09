scorecardresearch
Brazilian police gather at camp of Bolsonaro supporters in capital Brasilia

Hardline supporters of far-right Bolsonaro could be seen with the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag draped over their shoulders.

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro leave a camp outside the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, January 9, 2023. (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

Brazilian police have gathered at a camp where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have settled outside army headquarters in the capital city Brasilia, Reuters witnesses said on Monday.

The heavily armed police, many on horseback, could be seen lining up in front of the camp, where hardline supporters of far-right Bolsonaro could be seen with the green and yellow colors of the Brazilian flag draped over their shoulders. Some began to pray on their knees towards the police.

Also Read |Here’s how leaders from across the world reacted to riots in Brazil

Tens of thousands of anti-democratic demonstrators on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in the worst attack on Brazil’s institutions since democracy was restored four decades ago, drawing global condemnation.

