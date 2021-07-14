scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Must Read

‘Recurring hiccups’: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro admitted to hospital for exams

Bolsonaro was at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia and was 'feeling well', according to the statement. He was to be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, either at the hospital or at home.

By: AP | Rio De Janeiro |
Updated: July 14, 2021 8:15:39 pm
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. (File Photo)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday to determine what is causing a hiccup that has lasted for days, according to a statement from the President’s office.

Bolsonaro was at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia and was ‘feeling well’, according to the statement. He was to be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, either at the hospital or at home.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Bolsonaro has said on various occasions that he suffers from recurring hiccups that can go uninterrupted for days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement