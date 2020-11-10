Brazil suspends trials of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine due to ‘adverse effect’

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Russia flag in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Monday it had suspended clinical trials for China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, due to a “severe adverse effect” that took place on Oct. 29.

Anvisa did not provide more details, such as whether the incident took place in Brazil – where trials are being conducted – or in another country.

It also did not say why news of the October event was being communicated only now.

