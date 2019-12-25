Brazil President Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after losing memory in fall

Bolsonaro was elected last year (AP/File) Bolsonaro was elected last year (AP/File)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital Tuesday after recovering from a fall at the presidential palace that affected his memory.

Bolsonaro, 64, had a quiet night and left the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia following about ten hours under observation, according to a statement from the presidency.

The president temporarily lost his memory after the fall but later recovered it, he said in a televised interview to Band TV on Tuesday.

“I didn’t know, for instance, what I had done during the day yesterday,” Bolsonaro said. “I fell on my back. I slipped forward and fell on my back. I lost my memory, but thank God, everything is in peace.”

The president was rushed to the hospital shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Monday after falling in the bathroom of the presidential palace. No lesions were found during a brain scan and doctors recommended he rest at home following his release, according to the presidency.

Bolsonaro was elected last year. He has been hospitalized several times since being stabbed on the campaign trail in September 2018, mostly related to the attack. Doctors ruled out skin cancer after Bolsonaro underwent a dermatological medical evaluation earlier this month.

