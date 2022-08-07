Brazil police arrest 5 more in murders of journalist, Amazon expert

August 7, 2022 10:51:37 am
Brazil’s federal police on Saturday arrested five more men in an investigation into the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest in June.
Police said in a statement that seven arrest warrants were issued for illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari region, the remote area close to the border with Colombia and Peru where Phillips and Pereira disappeared on June 5.
The region has been invaded by illegal fishermen, loggers and gold miners. Police say it is a key drug trafficking route.
Phillips, a freelance reporter who wrote for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for a book on the trip with Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.
Subscriber Only Stories
Two of the seven suspects were already under arrest: Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, known as “Colombia”, and fisherman Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, known as “Pelado” who was arrested in June as the primary suspect in the murder.
According to the police, Colombia would be the leader and financier of an armed criminal gang involved in illegal fishing that was smuggled out to the neighboring countries.
Three of the newly arrested men, whose names were not revealed, are relatives of Amarildo and were involved in concealing the bodies of Phillips and Pereira, the police said.
Pereira, the former senior official at the federal indigenous affairs agency Funai, had previously clashed with Amarildo over illegal fishing within the indigenous territory.
Federal prosecutors said that Phillips was killed so that he could not identify the killers.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Delhi This Week: Watch landmark films from each decade since 1947, attend talk on Partition to seep in the sprit of Independence
Israel, militants trade fire as Gaza death toll climbs to 24
BTS’ Jungkook dances to Suga’s That That in new Vlog, says he misses band members: ‘Hope they’re enjoying life’
KBC 14: Aamir Khan is extra-cautious with a video-based question, amused Amitabh Bachchan trolls him for being a perfectionist
Consistent Nick Kyrgios moves into Citi Open final
Naga Chaitanya on Laal Singh Chaddha avoiding clash with KGF 2: ‘Both have a very different texture, they deserve…’
Mass vaccination of cattle needed to tackle lumpy skin disease in India: Indian American veterinary
Miyawaki method: This urban foresting method offers a solution to climate change
BTS’ V cries at night as he recalls his ‘disappointing year.’ J-Hope makes surprise cameo in In The Soop Friendcation
Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman to tour Baramati in Maharashtra, galvanise BJP in Pawar stronghold ahead of 2024 polls
Behind the Art: Why was Pablo Picasso’s ‘Les Demoiselles d’Avignon’ so controversial in its time?
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4