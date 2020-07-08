Bolsonaro gets Covid-19: Other world leaders who tested positive for coronavirus

Brazil, the world’s sixth most populous nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the global hot spots of the pandemic. Brazil, the world’s sixth most populous nation, with more than 210 million people, is one of the global hot spots of the pandemic.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday. Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia. “I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” he was quoted as saying by AP.

The Brazilian President has repeatedly played down the impact of coronavirus, even as Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 related deaths, according to official data on Monday.

Here is a list of political leaders from across the world who have been infected by coronavirus:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

He tested positive for coronavirus on March 27 and was quarantined at his home. However, Johnson’s condition worsened and he had to be hospitalised and moved into intensive care on April 6. Later, he recovered from the virus.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 30. His duties were temporarily performed by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, but the PM later said he would stay in touch on key issues. Mishustin, 54, was named Prime Minister in January.

Prince Charles

The United Kingdom’s Crown Prince tested positive for COVID-19 after he showed mild symptoms on March 25. He recovered from the infection and came out of self-isolation on March 30. In a video address later, the prince said although he had recovered, he was still practising social distancing.

Israel’s Health Minister

Yaakov Litzman, who had been in frequent contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tested positive for COVID-19 in April. Litzman’s wife also contracted the virus, and they had to be kept in isolation.

Iran’s ministerial Vice President

Iranian Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, President Hassan Rouhani’s deputy for women’s affairs and the highest-ranking woman in the government, tested positive for the coronavirus infection on February 27. She was quarantined at home.

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Hancock announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on March 27, and just two hours later, the British PM tested positive. “Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I’ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating,” Hancock announced on Twitter.

European Union’s chief negotiator for Brexit

Michel Barnier tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19. “I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team,” he said on Twitter.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister

Iraj Harirchi tested positive for coronavirus and was under quarantine, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported on February 25.

French Culture Minister

Franck Riester had been infected by the coronavirus, a source close to the French Culture Ministry said, on March 9, adding the 46-year-old member of government was “feeling well”.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister

Peter Dutton said he had tested positive on March 13 and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.

