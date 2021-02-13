scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

Brazil is in the midst of the world’s second deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 after the United States.

By: Reuters | Brasilia |
February 13, 2021 1:28:21 pm
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine recently has received authorization for use in a growing number of countries, including the United Kingdom, the European Union and India. (Bloomberg Photo: Anthony Devlin)

Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa on Friday approved a request by biomedical institute Fiocruz to import more doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford from the Serum Institute of India, without specifying how many.

Also on Friday, Fiocruz said in a statement, without referencing Anvisa’s approval, that it was negotiating imports of 2 million more doses from the Serum Institute, in addition to 2 million already agreed.

Brazil, which is in the midst of the world’s second deadliest outbreak of COVID-19 after the United States, has thus far only authorized AstraZeneca vaccine and another developed by China’s SinoVac for emergency use.

