Brazil election heads to runoff as Flavio Bolsonaro leads against Lula, second round of voting on Oct 25

Brazil’s presidential election will go to a runoff on October 25 between Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (left) and incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) after neither won a majority in the first round. (AP Photo)

Millions of Brazilians voted in the first round of voting for the Presidential elections on Sunday, with right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro facing the incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

A second round of voting will be held later this month after Bolsonaro’s stronger-than-expected performance.

Bolsonaro narrowly led the winning margin by 47% while Lula da Silva had 45% of the vote share. Bolsonaro lacked the outright majority needed to win the election. The runoff election will be held on October 25.

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“Brazil wants change and I am very happy with the results,” Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia after almost all votes were counted. He declared the result marked “the end of the era” of Lula’s Workers’ Party.