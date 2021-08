Human shields, drones: Robbers in Brazil stage brazen bank raids, at least 3 dead

Armed robbers hit several banks in a small Brazilian city on Monday, using locals as human shields, leaving a trail of explosive devices and shooting at police in an assault that killed at least three people, a senior state security official said.

The brazen attack around midnight in Araçatuba, a city of roughly 2,00,000 people in the interior of Sao Paulo state, is the latest in a series of increasingly violent recent bank heists in Brazil. Experts believe a Covid-19 pandemic welfare program for poorer Brazilians has encouraged robbers to plan bold raids in sleepy regional cities where bank branches are storing more cash.

ATENÇÃO: Pelo menos 50 criminosos fortemente armados com fuzis e bombas assaltam agências bancárias, usam moradores de escudo humano e atacam a polícia em Araçatuba, no interior de SP. A PM diz que explosivos foram espalhados e pede que as pessoas fiquem em casa. pic.twitter.com/v09GuDHeRU — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) August 30, 2021

More than 20 heavily armed men carried out the attack, using 10 cars, Alvaro Camilo, the executive secretary of Sao Paulo’s military police, said at a news conference. As the criminals made their getaway, they used locals as human shields, and burned cars, while leaving a trail of explosive booby traps across the city, the military police said in a statement.

The attackers used drones to monitor the streets as they entered the city, hit the banks, and made their getaway, the statement said.

Alguns artefatos deixados pelos criminosos tem sensores de aproximação. As autoridades pedem que as pessoas não cheguem perto e informe a polícia caso vejam algo suspeito. As armas usadas no crime são de uso restrito das Forças Armadas. pic.twitter.com/P1ndgpjYOZ — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) August 30, 2021

Camilo urged people not to leave their houses until the explosives have been found and deactivated.

There were two separate firefights with police, and three people died, Camilo said. Two of the fatalities were local residents, while one of the alleged assailants was also killed.

The statement said two attackers had been arrested. One passerby who was injured by an explosion had his leg amputated, it added.

There were more than 350 police in the city, using two helicopters to track down the attackers, Camilo said.

He added that a Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) branch in Araçatuba was a repository to store cash – something state officials were not aware of.

Late last December, there were two similar bank raids on consecutive days in the cities of Cametá and Criciúma, targeting Banco do Brasil branches in both cases.

Camilo said it was too early to tell where the most recent raid was related to other recent attacks.

Brazil has a long history of bank heists, and major lenders have struggled with a wave of violent robberies in recent years.