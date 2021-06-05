Brazil approves imports of Russia’s Sputnik V, India’s Covaxin vaccines

scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 05, 2021
The 4-1 vote by Anvisa's board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states' request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa's manufacturing standards.

By: Reuters | Brasilia(brazil) |
Updated: June 5, 2021 10:09:02 am
Brazil approves imports of Russia's Sputnik V, India's Covaxin vaccinesBrazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both. (File)

