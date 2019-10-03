Boris Johnson’s new Brexit plan faces litmus test in Parliament

Boris Johnson will test his new Brexit plan on Thursday in the U.K. Parliament, optimistic he’s got enough support from hard-line euroskeptics to finally get a deal over the line.

Advertising

With just 28 days to go before Brexit day, Johnson made a clear signal Wednesday he’s ready to do a deal, unveiling a compromise with enough concessions to keep the European Union at the table.

Within hours, Johnson’s de facto deputy, Michael Gove, appeared confident of a “pretty solid majority” in Westminster behind the proposal. Speaking to ITV’s Robert Peston show, he said there’s a very good chance of the deal getting through the U.K. Parliament.

The UK is due to exit the EU on Oct. 31, and Johnson says he will never agree to delaying Brexit beyond that date, even if it means leaving without a deal — risking disruption at ports, to business supply chains, and to the security of food, fuel and water supplies. More than three years after Britain voted to leave the bloc, Johnson says most people just want Brexit done.

Advertising

On Wednesday, he threatened to walk away from the talks if the EU didn’t agree with his plan to avoid the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland — what he described as “essentially a technical issue.”

Johnson is hoping he can succeed in getting a deal through Parliament where his predecessor, Theresa May, failed three times. On Thursday, he will present the plan to his cabinet. Then either he or Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will then take questions on it in Parliament.

His proposal is to ditch the contentious “backstop” arrangement for the Irish border in May’s deal and replace it with a regulatory border in the Irish Sea, effectively splitting Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. That’s something May said no prime minister could ever accept, and that the most ardent Brexiteeers in Parliament refused to back — until now.

This time, Steve Baker, chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Conservative MPs, gave a broad welcome to the proposals, while Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, who have been propping up the Conservatives in government, also supported the proposal to replace the “backstop.”

Intractable Issue

The compromise moves a step closer to a Northern Ireland-only backstop — something the European Union has long pushed for, said Sam Lowe, senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform. “If the DUP and the Conservatives now accept the principle of some kind of border in the Irish Sea, it could be possible to get them to go the rest of the way,” he said.

By Wednesday evening, Johnson’s language about this being a “final offer” had softened to a “broad landing zone,” suggesting there could be more room for maneuver.

Even so, opponents of a no-deal Brexit have so far been critical. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the deal is unacceptable and would allow the U.K. to deregulate, reducing workers’ rights.

While the EU welcomed some of the concessions in the U.K. proposal, in particular the pledge to make Northern Ireland follow EU rules for goods, food and livestock, the bloc is clear that the proposal is very far from acceptable in other areas, most notably on dividing the island into two separate customs zones and giving the Northern Ireland Assembly in Belfast the power of veto.

Although Johnson insisted there would be no physical checks at the land border, it would require customs checks to take place somewhere.