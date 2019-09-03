UK PM Boris Johnson’s Tory government loses majority in Parliament

Toggle Menu
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Tories are now a minority government. (File)

More than a month after Boris Johnson took over as the UK’s new prime minister, he lost working parliamentary majority ahead of a crucial Brexit vote Tuesday after Conservative MP Phillip Lee defected to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats. With his departure, the Tories are now a minority government.

“The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party,” the Lib Dems said in a statement, AFP reported. The development happened when Boris Johnson was addressing the chamber on the recently concluded G-7 summit.

British lawmakers are likely to stop Johnson from pursuing what they have called a “calamitous” no-deal Brexit, which may, in turn, prompt the prime minister to call for a snap election on October 14. More than three years since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum, the outcome of the Brexit crisis remains uncertain.

(With agency inputs)

