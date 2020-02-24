Boris Johnson set to begin trade talks with US in two weeks

The moves on trade with the United States will be seen as an attempt to put further pressure on the European Union, whose leaders have questioned whether a trade deal can be agreed before the end of year. (Source: Twitter/ @NeasdenTemple) The moves on trade with the United States will be seen as an attempt to put further pressure on the European Union, whose leaders have questioned whether a trade deal can be agreed before the end of year. (Source: Twitter/ @NeasdenTemple)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to begin trade talks with the United States within the coming two weeks, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The British government’s “red lines” for the trade negotiations, due to be published next week, are expected to push back against U.S. demands for its pharmaceutical firms to have greater access to the UK market, said The Telegraph report.

The moves on trade with the United States will be seen as an attempt to put further pressure on the European Union, whose leaders have questioned whether a trade deal can be agreed before the end of year, the report added.

Johnson is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in June.

