UK prime minister’s wife says she’s pregnant again

Updated: July 31, 2021 9:52:23 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, has announced that she is expecting the couple’s second child.
In a post on Instagram, Carrie Johnson said she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again” after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year.
The Johnsons’ first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.
The couple married in May of this year in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.
The prime minister has four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.
