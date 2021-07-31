scorecardresearch
UK prime minister’s wife says she’s pregnant again

The Johnsons' first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

By: AP | London |
Updated: July 31, 2021 9:52:23 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie watch the Euro Cup final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, has announced that she is expecting the couple’s second child.

In a post on Instagram, Carrie Johnson said she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again” after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year.

The couple married in May of this year in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.

The prime minister has four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.

