scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Was threatened with missile strike by Putin over a phone call: Boris Johnson

According to a BBC documentary, Johnson tried to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.

Boris Johnson with Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Twitter/@BorisJohnson)

In what has come as a revelation to many, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call last year. The details of the exchange was featured in a BBC documentary called Putin vs the West.

According to BBC, Johnson tried to deter Russia from invading Ukraine. He also conveyed to Putin that Ukraine is not going to join North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in the near future. However, Putin responded saying, “Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile strike it would hardly only take a minute.”

Johnson added that with the ‘relaxed’ tone that Putin had during the conversation it only seemed like he was playing along with Johnson’s attempts to get him to negotiate.

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a “very tough” situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region. The Russian invasion of Ukraine started in February last year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 11:42 IST
Next Story

Rupee falls 10 paise to 81.69 against US dollar

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close