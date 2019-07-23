Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt? UK to find out who is next PM

Boris Johnson is widely expected to be the leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party and the next prime minister on Tuesday, who will enter as Theresa May’s successor in 10 Downing Street. He is tasked with following through on his “do or die” pledge to deliver Brexit in just over three months time.

He is likely going to win with a substantial lead over his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, after a 7-week contest which saw around 200,000 Conservative Party members picking Britain’s new leader.

The winner will be announced at about 1045 GMT at an event near parliament, the formal swearing-in ceremony for which will take place on Wednesday afternoon, succeeding Theresa May, who stepped down over her failure to get parliament to ratify her Brexit deal.