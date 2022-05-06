UK PM Boris Johnson loses control of key London stronghold

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lost control on Friday of the traditional stronghold of Wandsworth borough in London for the first time in 44 years in local elections in England.

The Conservatives have held control of the council since 1978 and the borough had been one of main opposition Labour Party’s main targets.

Ravi Govindia, the local Conservative leader, said voters had punished the party because of a cost-of-living crisis.