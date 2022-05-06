scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

UK PM Boris Johnson loses control of key London stronghold

The Conservatives have held control of the council of Wandsworth since 1978.

By: Reuters | London |
May 6, 2022 9:24:38 am
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party lost control on Friday of the traditional stronghold of Wandsworth borough in London for the first time in 44 years in local elections in England.

The Conservatives have held control of the council since 1978 and the borough had been one of main opposition Labour Party’s main targets.

Ravi Govindia, the local Conservative leader, said voters had punished the party because of a cost-of-living crisis.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies meanPremium
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies mean
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...Premium
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement