Two more ministers resign in fresh blow to UK PM Boris Johnson

Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers, reported news agency AFP.

BBC identified the two ministers as education minister Will Quince and Sevenoaks MP Laura Trott who served as a ministerial aide at the transport department. The report added that Trott said the government has lost trust.

Earlier on Tuesday, health secretary Sajid Javid and finance minister Rishi Sunak had resigned over the latest in a series of scandals to blight Johnson’s administration.

However, Johnson quickly appointed former businessman and current education minister, Nadhim Zahawi, as his new finance minister. He had also moved Steve Barclay to the health portfolio.

Johnson is scheduled to attend two ministerial events on Wednesday. He will Prime Minister’s Questions, a weekly event, at 12 pm BST (4.30 pm IST) and will later attend the evidence sessions with the Liaison Committee at 3 pm BST (7.30 pm IST).

” The discussion is expected to focus on Ukraine and its impacts on the UK, the rising cost of living and government response to this; integrity in politics and the rule of law,” the Liaison Committee said in a statement.