Boris Johnson puts his feet up in Emmanuel Macron’s palace, labelled ‘rude’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was labelled “rude” and “embarrassing” after a picture of him showed his feet on a table in French President Emmanuel Macron’s palace, amid discussions between the two leaders. The picture was shot after both the leaders addressed media in the Elysee courtyard.

Apparently, Johnson was asked to put his foot down by the President himself. Johnson then said “sorry” with a wave and laugh, news agency AP reported.

Johnson, who met France’s Macron on Thursday, was heavily criticised by Twitterati for his act. His biographer, Sonia Purnell, was one among many who called out at him.

“Rude and embarrassing. Imagine if Macron put his foot on the table at Buckingham Palace,” Purnell tweeted.

Twitterati started terming Johnson “entitled” and his act as “unbelievable.”

While addressing the journalists at the Elysee, Macron warned that there was not enough time to wholly rewrite Britain’s Brexit deal before its October 31 deadline, news agency Reuters reported.

After his meeting, Johnson tweeted, “Today I met President @EmmanuelMacron in Paris. Let’s get Brexit done, sensibly and pragmatically and in the interests of both sides. Let’s get on with deepening and intensifying the friendship and the partnership between our nations.”