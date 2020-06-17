UK PM Boris Johnson unhurt in car crash as protester runs at convoy outside Parliament

Damage to Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car after a man ran in front of it as it left the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP) Damage to Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car after a man ran in front of it as it left the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car was involved in a crash outside the gates of Parliament in London on Wednesday as a protester rushed towards his convoy.

Downing Street said there are no reports of any injuries after social media images emerged of the incident, which took place shortly after Johnson, 55, left the House of Commons after the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session.

One of the security vehicles within his prime ministerial motorcade was seen to have hit the back of the UK PM’s silver Jaguar as his driver slammed the brakes, resulting in a major dent.

Police detain a man after running in front of Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car, at right, as it left the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday June 17, 2020. The prime minister’s office confirmed Johnson was in the car and that there were no reports of any injuries. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Police detain a man after running in front of Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car, at right, as it left the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday June 17, 2020. The prime minister’s office confirmed Johnson was in the car and that there were no reports of any injuries. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

“I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The protester, believed to be a Kurdish activist, is seen being grabbed by Scotland Yard officers on duty near the Palace of Westminster and has since been arrested.

Johnson’s motorcade quickly sped away from the scene following the incident, as security officials were heard shouting “stay back” to members of the public and protesters who regularly gather in and around Parliament Square.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.