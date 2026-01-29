skip to content
Border Patrol agents who shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis placed on administrative leave

Both are said to have discharged their weapons during the confrontation on January 27.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readJan 29, 2026 12:44 AM IST First published on: Jan 29, 2026 at 12:44 AM IST
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against federal immigration enforcement at Federal Courthouse Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin on Wednesday said that the US Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last week have been placed on administrative leave.

Two federal agents placed on leave

The officials have not been publicly identified yet, but according to ABC News, one is a Border Patrol agent, and the other is a Customs and Border Protection officer. Both are said to have discharged their weapons during the confrontation on January 27, resulting in the death of the 37-year-old American citizen.

The development comes as the Trump administration is trying desperately to contain the blowback from the two killings in Minneapolis this month and the growing resentment over the excesses of ICE and Border Patrol agents, even among some Republicans.

Border Patrol agents who shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis put on leave
A drawing of Alex Pretti is displayed at the scene where 37-year-old Pretti was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer over the weekend, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Trump administration’s U-turn

In the past few days, the Trump administration and some of the US President’s top aides have been forced to swallow their own initial words about the killing of Pretti.

The DHS has retracted its initial statement that Pretti “violently resisted” Customs and Border Protection and appeared to want to “massacre law enforcement.”

On Wednesday, a DHS spokesperson told NBC News that “The initial statement was based on reports from CBP from a very chaotic scene on the ground.”

On Tuesday, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said the “initial statement from DHS was based on reports from CBP on the ground”. He also said they are “evaluating” why CBP did not appear to follow proper protocol during the incident.

Soon after the fatal shooting on Saturday, Miller, the driver of Trump’s immigration agenda, had called Pretti a “domestic terrorist” and “would-be ​assassin.”

The CBP internal assessment said that the agency’s personnel tried to take Pretti into custody and that “a struggle ensued.”

The review said that a customs officer tried to move Pretti and a woman out of the street, but that they “did not ‌move.” The officer then fired pepper spray at Pretti and the woman, it said.

A Border Patrol agent shouted “He’s got a gun!” multiple times during the struggle, the review said. ‌Five seconds later, a Border Patrol agent and a customs officer fired at Pretti.

